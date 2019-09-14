Wolves 7 Chelsea 1: McGarry was raging at us for not scoring 10 – Kindo

The Sun run a weekly feature where they pick a fixture from that weekend and look at a corresponding one from yesteryear. Today, as Wolves entertain Chelsea, Russell Lanning interviewed then Wolves record signing Steve Kindon on the 7-1 win against the Stamford Bridge side on March 15, 1975. ‘Kindo’ played for Burnley in two spells (1968-72/1977-79), Wolves (1972-77) and Huddersfield (1979-82). Here, he reflects on the match and a surprising verbal blast from the manager at the end…for not scoring more! The brilliant raconteur – now 68 – is on the after-dinner circuit and it’s easy to see why with his wonderful stories.

Division One

WOLVES (3) 7

Richards 23, 75, Carr 25, Hibbitt 44, Bailey 59, Kindon 72, Wagstaffe 83

CHELSEA (1) 1

Garner 27

(Molineux) Att: 21,649

By Steve Kindon

I LOVED every moment of my playing career over 14 years for Burnley, Wolves and Huddersfield – but this was my favourite game of ‘em all.

I scored one but I was involved in the build ups to all the other six.

There was one Sunday paper back then that used to give ratings out of 10 for all the players. I can remember I was awarded a 10 out of 10 only three times – and this was one of them.

The match is vivid for me because Willie Carr made his debut for the club following his £100,000 move from Coventry. I remember because he must have been No 7 and I was No 8 and I followed him out of the tunnel at the start.

The fact I had such a good game and I was a bit superstitious, I spent every game after that trying to get in the same line-up so that he was always in front of me to hope it would bring me good luck!

I picked up the nickname ‘The Tank’ from the boys when I was at Wolves because they said that rather than go round opponents I used to go through them.

I’ll never forget the local Express & Star’s report after the game opened with: ‘Wolves manager Bill McGarry bought a brand new top quality Carr, but the match was won by a Tank.’ We absolutely slaughtered a Chelsea team going through a transition at that time.

Boss McGarry – who never really liked me – raged at us at the end saying we could have had 10 goals. The way we played we could have hit double figures, but when you are five or six up and coasting with 10 minutes left you don’t go out stretching every sinew. You tend to take your foot off the accelerator.

We arrange a reunion each season at Mollneux and it’s an absolute blast catching up with genuine life-long friends like John Richards – a brilliant strike partner – Kenny Hibbitt and Willie (Carr), all of them hugely underrated.

I’m often asked on the after-dinner circuit who was the favourite team I played for – Burnley, Wolves or Huddersfield. I have a simple answer. I have three kids, but I love them all exactly the same. It’s no different with these three clubs. I would never choose a favourite. Now rugby is different – Warrington are definitely MY team!

WOLVES: Pierce, Palmer, Parkin, Bailey, Munro, McAlle, Hibbitt, Carr, Richards, Kindon, Wagstaffe.

CHELSEA: Phillips, Locke, Dempsey (Kember), Harris, Sparrow, Britton, Cooke, Hollins, Wilkins, Finniston, Garner.

INTERVIEW: Russell Lanning