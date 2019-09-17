Traore: Portuguese ‘intel’ will help Wolves against Braga

Adama Traore believes Wolves’ Portuguese ‘intel’ will help them beat Braga.

Wolves are still licking their wounds after their Chelsea thrashing but return to action in the Europa League on Thursday to kick off the group stages with the visit of a Portuguese side known to many in the Molineux camp.

Wolves of course have a Portuguese head coach in Nuno Espirito Santo, plus five compatriots of his six backroom staff, while up to six Portuguese players could face Braga – Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota, Ruben Vinagre and Pedro Neto.

Nuno was linked to the Braga job after his exit from Valencia in 2015 and Wolves currently have three players on loan in Portugal – Roderick Miranda, Leo Bonatini and Renat Dadashov.

Traore is convinced the familiarity with the opposition will only help Wolves. “Definitely. The coach comes from Portuguese football and so do many of our players,” said the 23-year-old. “We know about Portuguese football, we know the Portuguese culture.

“They know the players and the league and they have played teams like Braga many times before. We will accept any help we can as we attempt to keep moving forward to become a better team.

“It has to help that we know so much about them and they don’t know so much about us. It’s the same for me if I play a Spanish team – I come from there and I know their mentality. That has to help if you know the mentality of your opponent and how he wants to play.”

Defensively Wolves were all at sea against Chelsea as they lost 5-2 for their biggest defeat in three years to make it eight goals against in two games. Traore insists Wolves must stop the mistakes if they are to improve.

“Chelsea was a sad day for us – a bad day at the office. We made too many errors against a great team,” he admitted. “We have to focus on those errors and then move on. It was definitely not a happy day for us but we have to watch it back and then improve ourselves.”

