Six of the best Wolves kids win international call-ups

Six Wolves Under-18s have been called up for international duty this week, to reflect the team’s unbeaten start to their Under-18 Premier League North campaign.

Christian Marques, Lewis Richards, Callum Thompson, Jack Scott, Connor Carty and Joe Young have all linked up with their national youth team squads.

Under-18s captain Marques is the skipper of the Switzerland Under-17 side, despite holding Portuguese citizenship, and will spend 10 days playing four games for country. Richards and Thompson have been called up to represent Ireland’s Under-19s, Carty is with Ireland’s Under-18s, while Scott has been selected in Northern Ireland’s Under-19s party.

Goalkeeper Young, who has kept three clean sheets in four Under-18 games this season, including a match-winning penalty save against Manchester United, is among the keepers in the England Under-17 camp.

Under-18 head coach Steve Davis believes the number of international call-ups reflects the excellent displays so far this term. “We’ve got six which is one of the highest we’ve ever had, and I think this is mainly due to the high level of performance this season,” Davis told www.wolves.co.uk. “Among the squad, we’ve also got Chem Campbell and Theo Corbeanu who have been called up for Wales and Romania’s youth sides respectively in the past, but they are not in the current squads.

“This shows the quality we currently have in the squad, especially someone like Jack Scott, who is with the Irish Under-19s, despite only being 16.”

Davis believes Scott’s maturity has stood out, as well as his versatility, in helping him win his call-up at such a tender age. “Jack’s done really well to get this opportunity after also linking up with the Under-23s in training this season,” added the coach. “This season, he’s played at left centre-half against Liverpool and played right-wing back, but he’s almost a man already, which is why he’s been called up at three age groups higher.

“He’s not been here long, but he’s settled in quite well which I think is down to us having quite a few lads his age also coming across from Ireland. Lewis got his first call up to the Under-19s for their camp, despite only being 17, while Callum’s been with the Under-19s for some time now.”

Davis is quick to acknowledge Marques’s influence as captain of club and country. “I think the Swiss have more camps than anybody else, so he’s there quite a lot, but he’s the captain and a key player for them,” he said. “He’s also our captain and a big example not just on the pitch, but off it as well, with how professional he is, the way he prepares, how he does things right, eats right, lives right and loves football.

“I think that’s the most important thing for him; he loves training and playing every day. There are days when we have to take him out of training because he’s fatigued, but it just epitomises how much of a great professional and role model he is.”

For those not involved with their countries, Davis says there is some down time, but those called up don’t miss out on precious family time either. “The international break is for a rest for a lot of the team,” he said. “However we send them out a couple of days early so they can visit home before they link up with their national teams.”