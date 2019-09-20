Perry leaves it late as Wolves U23s earn a point against Arsenal – report

Wolves U23s 2 Arsenal U23s 2

Wolves Under-23s’ improvement continued as Taylor Perry rescued a point with a last-gasp equaliser against Arsenal in Premier League 2 Division 1 at AFC Telford.

Folarin Balogun twice gave the Gunners the lead in a visitors’ side featuring senior players Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney, but Wolves hit back through Bruno Jordao and Perry late on to earn a point to follow their fine 2-1 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

Wolves however had to recover from the worst possible start, as Balogun broke the deadlock after just 40 seconds. The hosts soon began to find their feet and feel their way back into the game as the half wore on following that early setback.

Lewis Richards posed the biggest threat, lashing over the bar at the far post after Jordao crossed following some fine play from wing back Oskar Buur down the right.

Balogun was clearly Arsenal’s dangerman and he raced through again before half-time, only for Wolves goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard to block his effort in a one on one.

Wolves stepped it up after the interval and Perry was foiled by a superb save from Karl Hein. But it wasn’t long before Rob Edwards’s side were back on level terms as Jordao coolly slotted home at the near post after being put through on goal.

Looking in the mood for goals, Jordao was almost on target again shortly afterwards, side-footing over the bar.

But the hosts were made to pay for the miss as the Gunners regained the lead. Balogun rifled home his second goal after the ball sat up nicely for him just inside the penalty area.

However, Wolves weren’t done and replied again at the death to earn a deserved point as Perry guided the ball home after a fine pass from midfielder Elliot Watt with seconds remaining.

For Arsenal, full backs Bellerin and Tierney both played just over an hour on their return from injury. Bellerin has been sidelined since January, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament against Chelsea. Tierney signed from Celtic in the summer but hadn’t played since May because of a hip problem.

Wolves: Sondergaard; Sanderson, Marques, Kilman; Buur, Richards, Perry, Watt, Samuels (He); Jordao, Shabani.

Unused subs: Cristovao, Nya, Taylor, Dai.

Arsenal: Hein, Bellerin (Swanson), Tierney (Omole), Burton, Clarke, Mavropanos, Coyle, McEneff, Balogun, John-Jules, Tormey.

Unused subs: Hillson, Smith, Bola.