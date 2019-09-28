Nuno praise for Wolves pack as he recognises importance of ‘being a wolf’

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken of the bond of ‘being a wolf’ which he believes will spark an improvement in their Premier League results.

Second-from-bottom Wolves are at home to Watford, who are bottom, today in a meeting of the only teams without a win in the Premier League this season.

A Portuguese flag with the slogan ‘Nuno had a dream’ flies defiantly from a flagpole in the front garden of a house opposite Wolves’ Compton training base, on Compton Road West.

This will be the 15th game of an already hectic schedule for Wolves, who in the next week face trips to Turkey to face Besiktas in the Europa League before heading to Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City, the champions.

Nuno says the fans buy into his delicate juggling act as they try to compete on four fronts.

“This connection is the centre of everything and so everyone works around the idea of being a wolf and helping us,” said the Portuguese.

“It means a lot. In the good moments and bad moments, they have always been with us. Without that, it’s difficult.”

Nuno is convinced the supporters’ patience will outlast any struggles with results this season.

“They know there will be good and bad games, good and performances, ups and downs,” he added.

“It’s football and it’s life, but never, never, never lose your idea of who you want to be with. It’s about us.

“You saw it at the last game – the noise they made in the penalties (4-2 shootout win against Reading). That’s a sign someone is willing to help you.

“Even when we went to Austria in pre-season two years ago, I remember having 400 people there to support us.

“That was when there was nothing to connect – we only had one thing in common: Wolves.”

