Nuno insists he will not ‘abandon’ any Wolves player in search for improvement

Nuno Espirito Santo insists he will not abandon any Wolves player as he vowed to help his struggling stars return to winning ways.

Wolves go to Crystal Palace on Sunday after three successive defeats in all competitions including a first setback in the Europa League after Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Braga. The performance against the Portuguese side was an improvement on Saturday’s 5-2 reverse at home to Chelsea and Wolves did more than enough to earn something from the game, but it was still below par.

Individual errors have begun to punctuate Wolves’ performances. Conor Coady was blamed for two of Tammy Abraham’s goals against Chelsea and one in the 3-2 reverse at Everton, while Ryan Bennett was at fault against Braga and for one of the goals at Everton, when Willy Boly and Adama Traore also played a part in goals conceded.

But head coach Nuno has reassured those players that are struggling will get all the help they need to improve. “One thing I don’t do, I never abandon a player,” said the boss. “If they’re not performing well, where can I find the solution to help him? This is what I do.”

Nuno stressed he must improve performances for results to change in their favour. “We don’t base our analysis on the result, we base it on the performance,” he added. “We improved on the last performance (against Chelsea).

“If we perform well and win that’s the perfect scenario, but if you win without the performance, you still have a problem. What we have to do is improve the performance.

“The result has an affect on expectations outside, which you have to manage, and this is where we have to work as a group.”

The Molineux chief also said the performances of individuals were a collective responsibility of all the staff, rather than just the players. “Everyone – manager, coaches, staff – must look for all the details that can help us in terms of recovering,” he said. “This is what we did before and did it well.”

Wolves will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s result at Selhurst Park when Matt Doherty scored the only goal. Palace are the only team in the Premier League not to have conceded at home this season after a 0-0 draw against Everton and a 1-0 win over Villa.