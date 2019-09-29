Nuno expects big things from Wolves starlet Neto

Nuno Espirito Santo has high hopes for Wolves’ £16.5m star Pedro Neto.

The 19-year-old attacker made his full Premier League debut in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Watford and caught the eye as he set up Matt Doherty for the first goal.

Neto has set a high bar for himself after claiming he wants to be the best player in the world in a recent interview.

Head coach Nuno is pleased with Neto’s contribution but warned the potential needs to be realised.

“He’s good, but he’s 19. All the talent he has must be well organised and well used in the right moments and he’s growing, like a lot of the players,” said the head coach.

“We have a lot young players but he’s growing like the team so we expect a lot of good things.”

Neto had told Sky Sports: “I want to be the best, like always, I work all the day to be the best…in the world. I have to work to be the best, if I work (towards that) I can be one of the best, I don’t know.

“If I think I can be the best in the world then I will work more than if I think I can be the best just here.”

Nuno issued a more cautious response as he suggested a player’s work is judged on his daily work.

“What I think is the career of a football player is made step by step, day by day,” said the Wolves boss.

“What I like is a player who is focused on their daily work. This is the best recipe to have success.”

Neto replaced Diogo Jota, who missed the game with a knock sustained before the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last Sunday.

“Diogo had a knock before the game at Crystal Palace; he played the game, but wasn’t totally well so we decided to not play him and see if it’s evolved on Thursda,” said Nuno.

Meanwhile, Nuno was delighted with his team earning their first three points of the season.

“It was a good performance,” he said. “First half we began very well, creating a lot of problems, good in possession, good mobility with good lines and I’m happy for that. We did a very good game.

“We organised defensively well, we didn’t allow many situations for Watford, they didn’t create much and we had clear chances to score.

“I’m happy for the boys and for the fans because it was important, everybody felt that, but we have to grow.”

Nuno revealed that little work is being done on the training ground at the moment because of so many games.

Saturday’s match was Wolves’ fifth in 16 days, with another two this week with trips to Turkey to face Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday and then champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

“When we are competing we don’t have time to be on the training ground, we are recovering and playing, so you have to do other things to improve your performance. It’s a new thing for a lot of the players,” said Nuno.

“You have to travel, you have to be ready after you play, the players not involved in the game have to be ready, it’s very tough.

“We are doing this now and want to embrace it. All the squad is ready.”

But Nuno was delighted with their first Premier League shutout since the 0-0 draw at Leicester on the opening day of the top-flight campaign.

“The clean sheet is the final result of something, sometimes you are not well organised and you get a clean sheet, but this time I think we were organised,” he said.

“It’s something we need to improve. We had moments where we lost focus, things we cannot repeat again.

“This time we did it, but we know how hard it is to sustain and Thursday we go again. We want to compete, we want to play.”

Nuno admitted he was always aware of Watford’s threat and expected them to cause Wolves problems.

“They managed the ball well, they didn’t create many chances, but there was always the feeling they were going to break us,” said the boss.

“Defensively we did very well against a very good team with very good players. Until we got the second goal Watford were very tough.

“This is the reality – sometimes you just have to keep organised, knowing the other team has control of the game.

“You have to grow out of that situation, but after the second goal, the momentum of the game was ours.”

