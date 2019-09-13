Nuno doesn’t want a statue, he wants more Molineux magic from Wolves

Proud Nuno Espirito Santo wants to create more magical Molineux memories rather than join Wolves royalty with a statue.

Head coach Nuno says he is honoured to be in charge of the club as it celebrates its 130th anniversary of playing at Molineux with the visit of Chelsea on Saturday. The Portuguese has played his part in that history by leading Wolves to the Championship title, seventh place in the Premier League, the Europa League group stages and an FA Cup semi-final in little over two years in charge.

But he is not ready to join the three who have been immortalised outside the famous ground by making the club great – Billy Wright, Stan Cullis and Sir Jack Hayward.

“I don’t want a statue – I want to stay around as long as I can!” laughed Nuno, then when he was asked if he wants a statue of himself: “For me? I am here, now I go there (points to office) and then I will be at the game. I’m only focusing on the game. There’s nothing more important.”

Wolves will celebrate the anniversary with a parade of 10 of the club’s highest appearance makers along with video tributes, and Nuno has done his research.

“The club has been here since 1889 – it’s been a long, long time. It’s special – Molineux is our home, so it will be a good day,” he said. “It’s an honour and you can see how many fantastic nights at Molineux are ahead. To be part of this club’s history at this moment is a big, big honour.

“Us as manager, staff and coaches should be proud to be there. It will be a fantastic day. But we still have to play the game, and this is what is more important.”

Nuno has immersed himself in Wolves’ proud history by touring the club’s museum twice and believes what makes the club special is its rollercoaster history. “I did a couple of visits around the museum,” he said. “I learned the history of the club, the tough moments when the team trained outside on the car park, so to be there after the glory of before, then to go down again and back up, this is history. I am proud to be part of that, so of course I know the history of the club.”

Wolves entertain Chelsea having gone 15 matches unbeaten at home since January 2. The Molineux boss believes the support play a huge part in that record by inspiring the players. “It shows the support we’ve been receiving from Molineux,” he said. “Every game, the atmosphere is fantastic, the way the fans push the team and help the team in such difficult moments. Chelsea will be a difficult game so we will need that support and we will have it – we are always together.”