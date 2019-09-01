Nuno convinced Wolves will get better as he declares Prem form very good

Proud Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is ‘happy’ with his team’s Premier League season so far after they signed off for the international break.

The Molineux men suffered their first defeat in 10 games this season as they went down 3-2 at Everton on Sunday. But after four Premier League outings, they are one of only two teams in the top flight with basement side Watford without a win.

Wolves’ season has been complicated and lengthened by six games in the Europa League, with another six to come before Christmas after qualifying for the group stages.

But after taking that into account, the head coach is satisfied with the progress of the team given the additional demands on them as they look to fight on four fronts.

“The cycle was tough but the answer very good,” said Nuno, whose side return to action at home to Chelsea on Saturday, September 14. “The assessment is good because the players gave everything they had. I truly believe these players having more time together, competing, will improve our performances. We want to build a strong team.

“We want to play and challenge ourselves by playing two times a week against fantastic teams. The Premier League is very tough, and we have a new challenge ahead of us, but I’m proud.

“It’s been a tough schedule, against tough teams. We started the Premier League at Leicester, then Man United, Burnley and now Everton, and we know the next one (Chelsea) is going to be tough.

“Everybody knows what we’ve been through. We played Thursday night, which was a big high on emotions, then we recovered, but coming to Goodison Park is very difficult, even if you have 15 days of rest. The Premier League is so difficult, you must have high standards.”

Wolves will be without central defender Willy Boly for the visit of Chelsea as he will serve a one-match ban following his red card at Goodison for two yellow cards, both for challenges on two-goal Richarlison.

Nuno says the French defender needs to learn from his errors. “I’m not upset with him,” he said. “Everybody makes mistakes. What is important is you know what you did and don’t do it again. Of course, it frustrates me when you don’t have a player, but we will find solutions and find options.”