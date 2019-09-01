Nuno admits Wolves must improve their defending after Everton defeat

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves must improve their defending after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Everton.

An uncharacteristic error by captain Conor Coady led to Everton’s first goal scored by Richarlison then Adama Traore was caught ball watching as Alex Iwobi headed their second, before Willy Boly was outjumped by Richarlison for the third.

Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez – the latter with his eighth goal of the season – equalised for the Molineux men but it wasn’t enough to prevent Nuno’s side falling to their first defeat in 10 games this season.

Wolves are one of only two teams with basement side Watford without a win after four games as the teams go into the international break.

Head coach Nuno admits they must improve things at the back. “Every goal we concede, we have to react to it,” he said. “It shows the character we want to have.

“We must defend better, usually we do, so this is what we want to improve. We made mistakes that usually we don’t, but it’s part of the process. We must keep on going and work.”

The first goal appeared to be as a result of poor communication between Coady and Rui Patricio as the captain misjudged a back pass to the goalkeeper. As a former goalkeeper himself, Nuno admits he has been in similar situations. “I wish I had the answer, but it’s a lack of communication – it happens, I’ve been there,” he confessed.

“This is football, sometimes you do things very well and don’t achieve, sometimes not so good and you achieve, what we want is to learn from the competition and grow inside the competition,” he added. “The most difficult is sustaining the performance game after game, but we want to achieve it.”

After Thursday’s exhausting 2-1 win over Torino in the Europa League, Nuno made three changes to his side in a bid to keep them fresh as Ryan Bennett, Ruben Neves and Patrick Cutrone replaced Jesus Vallejo, Joao Moutinho and Diogo Jota. Nuno was happy with the commitment of the team.

“It was a very good game,” he said. “The fight was there. Both teams fought for each ball – it was very competitive. We were against a very tough team at Goodison Park. We were able to score two times, but were not so good defensively, like we should.”

But despite it being an open game, there was a lack of spark from the visitors as the match wore on, with Wolves failing to trouble keeper Jordan Pickford in the second half apart from their second equaliser.