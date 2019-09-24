Molineux’s 130th anniversary – Wolves fans share their memories

WolvesBite asked you for your Molineux memories as the club celebrated its 130th anniversary of playing at the famous old ground. Thanks for all the responses; here are a selection of what we have received.

Supporter since 1974. 45 years – my God! 1980 night game, I was at the top of the old South Bank. Emlyn Hughes had recently switched from Liverpool to us and we smashed one of the best teams in the world. Nicked a glass of me dad’s brew that night when I got in even though I weren’t 18. Great night.

Might be a strange memorable memory but mine was v Hartlepool 1988 (I think) – a

Bully hat-trick and Wolves won Fourth Division title.

Start of the comeback after years is misery standing in the South Bank with only a few for company.

(Ed – Bully’s hat-trick against Hartlepool came on May 9, 1987 as Wolves finished fourth and were about to go into the play-offs, which they ended up losing 3-0 to Aldershot over two legs. The following season, on May 2, 1988, Bully scored both in a 2-0 win as Wolves were crowned Fourth Division champions).

I have been attending matches at the Mol since 1953, aged four. I started going with my parents. Most Saturdays there were two matches, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, then I went with my dad up to about the age of eight. I then travelled on my own from Hill Top, West Bromwich to Wednesbury, got the bus to Darlaston, then the old trolley bus to Wolverhampton.

So many memories, like the time I had a SEAT in the South Bank around 1955!

My dad came home from work one day and had a bag in his hand. I asked what was in the bag and he replied ‘wait until Saturday’. Saturday came and out of the bag came a seat with angle iron that went in between the holes of the corrugated sheets at the back of the stand, so no more standing on a two-three inch piece of metal that the sheets were attached to whilst holding on to the stanchion that held the roof on!

Favourite match – probably the 1958 FA Youth Cup final v Chelsea (another story to that one). Also the match v the unmentionables where we won 7-0 (1963). So very many happy memories and still coming.

Season ticket holder since 1972.

Age: 70.

Birthplace: Stafford St, Wednesbury.

Claim to fame? Worked with Norman Deeley @ the Austin, Longbridge.

Been watching them since 1961. Loads of good and bad so here are a few:-

Kenny Hibbitt four goals against Newcastle (1974).

Dougan home debut hat-trick (1967).

The two Man United FA Cup games in the 1960s when we were 2-0 up in both and eventually lost both (1965 and 1966).

Waggy goal v Arsenal in the snow (won 5-1, November 1971).

Bully being Bully.

The Sheff Wed penalty shootout (1995).

The Leicester 4-3 games (2003 and 2019).

The 0-6 Southampton game (2006).

Peter Knowles signing off (1969).

European games under the lights.

Everton at home in the FA Cup when we lost 1-0 (1967). Biggest home crowd I was ever in (53,439).

0-6 Liverpool game with Alun Evans and BOSWELL (1968).

