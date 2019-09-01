Miranda follows Bonatini out of Wolves with move to Portugal

Wolves defender Roderick Miranda is following Leo Bonatini in leaving the club for the Portuguese top flight, joining league leaders FC Famalicao on a season-long loan.

Defender Miranda, 28, joins recent Wolves Under-23s midfielder Pedro Goncalves, who is an ever present at Famalicao so far this season.

And the Molineux connections go further. Miranda could be set for a debut against on-loan Wolves forward Renat Dadashov, who is on loan for the season at Diogo Jota’s first club, Pacos Ferreira – the visitors to Famalicao on Sunday, September 15. Famalicao are top of the Primeira Liga with three wins and a draw so far from their four games, a point ahead of Porto.

Miranda returns to his homeland, having signed for Wolves for £3m from Portuguese side Rio Ave in June 2017. The centre-back made 19 appearances during the 2017-18 Championship-winning season.

Bonatini, who signed in a £5m permanent deal in August 2018 from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, has joined fellow Primeira Liga side Vitoria SC, also on a season-long loan. His side are at Miranda’s Famalicao on January 5, with the return at Vitoria on May 3.

Miranda spent last season on loan with Greek outfit Olympiacos, making 11 appearances, before returning to Molineux in the summer. The centre back was part of the squad that travelled to China last month for the Asia Trophy, which Wolves won, but Miranda didn’t feature in either game.

Bonatini, 25, was deemed surplus to requirements this summer, having last appeared for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in November 2018. The Brazilian forward had a frustrating second half of last season on loan at Championship side Nottingham Forest, where he made five appearances without scoring, and was linked with moves back to Forest, plus Birmingham and Reading this summer.

Now the Brazilian heads to the top tier in Portugal, where the season is four games in. Bonatini has netted 13 times in 54 appearances for Wolves, with 12 of those goals in the Championship-winning season of 2017-18.

The club said in a statement on the official club website: “Wolves would like to wish Roderick and Leo the very best of luck for the upcoming season.”

The departure of Miranda and Bonatini means only winger Jordan Graham remains at the club on the available list.