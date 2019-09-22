Jota assures fans Wolves will turn it around and are having their season’s dip now

Diogo Jota believes Wolves are having their season’s dip now and they will turn their season around quickly.

Wolves go into Sunday’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions. It’s the club’s worst sequence of results since they suffered five losses in six from mid-October to the end of November.

That run prompted a tweak in formation from head coach Nuno Espirito Santo from 3-4-3 to 3-5-2, which saw Jota moved from the wing to a central attacking position alongside Raul Jimenez.

Jota is pretty calm about the current run though and is convinced they will turn it around soon. “Things don’t always go well for us,” he said. “Every team has a low point in the season. Our moment of bad results is now and we will turn it around soon. When you win, everything is easier, but we are professionals and we know what we have to do in order to do better.”

The Portuguese forward believes the only recipe to recovery is hard work. “I think if we continue working hard as we are, things will get better,” Jota told reporters. “We’re always playing against good teams who have good players; they have chances to score, we have chances to score, but they are scoring and we are not. It’s not happening for us.”

Wolves missed chances as they were beaten 1-0 by Braga on Thursday night. But they scored twice against Chelsea and Everton in the two previous games and Jota believes chances – as well as goals – will come.

“No, I don’t think that’s related to us not scoring, we did a good game (against Braga) – in terms of statistics it was probably one of the best,” he said. “We normally don’t have so much possession and so many opportunities. But I think, what was missing was to find the back of the net, it will happen for us in the next games.

“I think we deserved a little more from the game – we managed plenty of possession, we had of the opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net. They scored on the counter-attack and they made it very hard for us.”

Wolves won at Palace last season with the only goal scored by Matt Doherty, a result they would definitely settle for on Sunday as they seek their first Premier League victory of the season. “It’s important for us to get the first win in the Premier League, that’s what we’re trying to do,” added Jota.