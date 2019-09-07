Gibbs-White: Leaving Wolves to go out on loan ‘never crossed my mind’

Morgan Gibbs-White insists he has never considered a loan move because all his focus has been on getting into the Wolves team.

The 19-year-old midfielder is currently with the England Under-21s, who he made his first start for in Friday’s 3-2 comeback win away to Turkey in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

Gibbs-White has now made 58 senior appearances for Wolves which make him one of the most experienced players in Aidy Boothryod’s squad. There was talk in the summer about the possibility of him going out on loan as the club have received plenty of interest to take him.

Instead head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has kept his faith in the youngster and rewarded him with four games so far this season, three of which have been in the Europa League – including scoring his first senior goal, against Pyunik – while he also started the 1-1 draw against Burnley in the Premier League. But he said he hasn’t heard anything about going out on loan, nor would he welcome it.

“No, I haven’t heard anything, the club didn’t let me know about anything, my agent didn’t let me know about anything, my full concentration was on Wolves and I felt like I showed that I pre-season,” said Gibbs-White.

“You definitely look at wanting to be the established player by this point in the season, but it never crosses your mind to think about a loan or anything, because your concentration is always on the game ahead of you.

“So you’re never really concentrating on loan moves or anything like that, you’re concentrating on what’s here and now, and if you don’t hit those targets, then you set another target, and try to hit that and just keep building from that, and whatever happens, happens.”

Wolves are in four competitions this season which will guarantee they play a minimum of 52 games with cups. Gibbs-White believes more chances will come his way because of the amount of matches and increased rotation Nuno has to do to keep players fresh.

“It could be a massive boost because when you know there’s game time there, you want to try to improve and play the best you can be,” he said. “The main thing is to impress the manager, because you want to get in that starting XI every week.

“It’s disappointing when you don’t play, but it gives you more motivation to work hard, play harder, progress and try to improve more. He can’t keep the same 11 for every single game, so it gives you that sort of incentive to work harder and try to impress more. If you’re impressing in these cup games, you’re a contender for the League games, and thats what you want as a young player, to be playing in the Premier League.”

Wolves are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season after three draws and a first defeat in 10 at Everton last time out. Gibbs-White acknowledged they have had to show their character, with the matches all coming in the space of 38 days.

“It’s been a tough cycle getting through this first little bit of Thursday-Sunday games, but I think the boys have worked really hard and it’s shown in the results and performances,” he said. “Everton was our first defeat in 10 games, which I think is a positive from the first part of the season.

“In these tough cycles you go through, you have to grit your teeth, work hard and get through it. Hopefully we can keep going and keep pushing through these hard bits we’re going through, and hopefully more game time will come and I can keep on progressing.”

Gibbs-White says he hasn’t spoken to Nuno much on a one-to-one basis, apart from the boss stressing on him the need to put the team first. But he is convinced he is in the Portuguese’s plans. “He’s not really an individual manager, he’s a team manager, so he wants you to work for the team, play for the team, but he has a plan and I believe I am in that plan,” he added.