Gibbs-White happy his Wolves experience will boost England after more Three Lions action

Morgan Gibbs-White is convinced his Euro experience with Wolves is helping him with England Under-21s.

The 19-year-old midfielder played the first 61 minutes in the Under-21s’ 2-0 win over Kosovo at Hull City on Monday night before being replaced by Norwich’s Todd Cantwell. Manchester City’s Phil Foden scored both goals in the Euro 2021 qualifier at the KCOM Stadium.

It was Gibbs-White’s third cap for Aidy Boothroyd’s side after also starting the 3-2 win away to Turkey on Friday. The youngster is relishing the additional action after figuring in four games for Wolves so far this season and starring in the Asia Trophy in China, when he scored his first goal for the club.

“It’s been non-stop since the get-go – we’ve just had games, games and games,” said Gibbs-White. “But it’s good and the Europa League has given us a good feel for European football and tournament football, which can only help with my experience coming into the Under-21s. If it helps give that a little extra know-how into this squad, it can only be a good thing.”

Gibbs-White is one of several in Boothroyd’s squad getting Premier League action along with Norwich trio Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Cantwell. And he feels that can only be good for the Under-21s.

“That’s the pathway which England wants, seeing more young players featuring for their clubs and progressing,” he added in the matchday programe. “I think the intensity and sharpness of our training is high as a result of that and the quality is there.

“It’s a younger group compared to last season’s, but that’s the nature of the team and we’ll grow together from here. We all know each other and we all get on well, so we just need to make sure that happens on the pitch too.”

Foden’s goals were both opportunistic efforts from close range after the ball broke loose. Kosovo should have levelled but for an extraordinary miss by Arbnor Muja, who somehow hit the bar from a couple of yards out, while Boothroyd’s side top their group with a 100 per cent record.

Foden told BT Sport: “There is no better feeling than scoring and I am happy to help the lads; we deserved the three points. It was not easy and I thought they played well on the night. We kept our patience and it paid off.

“It is the perfect start to qualifying. We are top now so I am happy. We are a very young team and have not been together long, but we want to win and we play with a smile on our faces. I enjoy playing and it was important to get the minutes. We are only early into the season so I am waiting for my chance (at City).”

The only blight for England – and Norwich – will be an injury to defender Aarons, who suffered what appeared to be a knee injury while sliding in to make a goal-saving challenge.