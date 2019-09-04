‘Genius marketing’ as Wolves unveil green ‘Mexico’ kit for Europe

Wolves’ unveiled their new third kit today – and it seems certain to go down a storm in Mexico as well as the West Midlands!

The snazzy green jersey is very similar to the traditional Mexico home shirt, associated with £32.6m club record signing Raul Jimenez, whose presence at Molineux has led to huge social media interest in the club from his homeland.

The club say the new adidas third kit has been designed for the 2019-20 Europa League campaign, with an all-black alternative to the traditional home strip of gold shirts and black shorts.

The green jersey features the three famous adidas stripes in red on the shoulders, with plain green sleeves with white trim and a white round collar, with a red pinstripe next to the white trim. The shirt numbers and names are also in white.

Jimenez led a group of six players to feature in the big reveal released by Wolves today, all adorning the new shirt – fellow Spanish speakers Jonny Castro Otto and Jesus Vallejo, summer signings, Italian striker Patrick Cutrone and Portuguese Pedro Neto and Irishman Matt Doherty, the club’s longest-serving player. Red, green and white are the colours that feature on the national flags of Portugal, where many Wolves players and staff are from, and Italy, while green and white are the Ireland colours.

In a video posted on YouTube to promote the kit released by the club, the players all struck various poses, with Jimenez shown first pulling on the shirt then in a fists-clenched, arms-out pose as if he had scored a goal. The striker and others were pictured with their arms folded, showing the badge and also pointing ahead with one finger outstretched.

The green shirt, sponsored by ManBetX, is now available to pre-order exclusively at shop.wolves.co.uk . The jerseys will be priced at £55 for adults. Junior shirts, sponsored by SilverBug, are £39.

Wolves would like to thank talented designer and Wolves fan Ben Mortimer who created the artwork for the third kit reveal. More of Ben’s Wolves artwork is available on his Twitter account @mortimer_ben

Reaction on social media was very positive, with many fans saying they loved it and the colours and hoped the club would order many to cope with demand. ‘Class’ and ‘phenomenal’ were among the words praising the kit, while one called the idea to use green ‘genius marketing’.

Wolves have worn a green themed away kit before, first in 1996-97 which was an all teal shade probably best remembered for its airing on the first day of that season when Steve Bull scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Grimsby. The following year, the dark green was kept to a broad stripe down the sleeves and green collar in an otherwise white shirt.