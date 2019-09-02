Ex-Wolves star Dicko goes Dutch for goals

Former Wolves striker Nouha Dicko has joined Dutch side Vitesse on loan until the end of the season from Hull City.

The 27-year-old will be reunited with former Tigers head coach Leonid Slutsky, who brought the striker to the KCOM Stadium from Wolves for £3m in August 2017.

Dicko joins a team in form, with Vitesse topping the Dutch Eredivisie after five games, a point ahead of Ajax from one more match played. The Frenchman is the third loan signing Slutsky has made from England with Chelsea’s Belgian midfielder Charly Musonda, 22, and Leeds forward Jay-Ray Grot, 21, an ever present so far.

Dicko has struggled to command a regular place in Hull’s team this season under manager Grant McCann, with his only Championship start coming against Swansea City on the opening day of the season.

The powerful attacker has scored seven goals in 54 appearances in all competitions on Humberside, with his last goal coming in last season’s 2-2 draw with Swansea City in April.

But he was a real hit at Molineux, scoring 34 goals in 104 games in all competitions after a £300,000 move from Wigan in January 2014 to replace Leigh Griffiths, following a loan spell the previous season. Dicko will be fondly remembered by fans for his prolific partnership with Benik Afobe and Bakary Sako, which prompted a popular terrace chant to the tune of the 1975 hit by Scottish band Pilot ‘Magic’.

A brace on his debut in a 3-1 win against Bristol City was two of 13 goals in 19 games he netted in the second half of the League One title-winning season of 2013-14, including a hat-trick in the unforgettable 6-4 win against Rotherham. Ironically he scored twice for the Millers against Wolves in a 3-3 draw just weeks before signing for Kenny Jackett.

The following season, in the Championship, Dicko went one better, with 14 goals to Afobe’s 13 and Sako’s 15 as Wolves finished a respectable seventh on their return to the second tier. In August 2015 in his fifth appearance of the season, he suffered a serious knee injury which ended his campaign. He made his comeback the season after, netting three times in 29 League outings before being sold to Hull.

Hull said in a statement on their official website: “Everyone at the club would like to wish the best of luck to Nouha for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.”