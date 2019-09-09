Dendoncker hands Wolves a boost after returning for Belgium

Wolves were handed a fitness boost as Leander Dendoncker played the full game for Belgium in their 4-0 win against Scotland at Hampden Park.

The 24-year-old midfielder missed Friday’s win over San Marino by the same scoreline with a minor knock after being kicked in training but came through Saturday’s session to play 90 minutes on Monday night.

It was Dendoncker’s midfield partner Kevin de Bruyne who inspired Roberto Martinez’s world-ranked number one side to a brutal defeat of Scotland that all but ended their hopes of reaching Euro 2020 via their qualification group.

The Manchester City midfielder set up Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld to score inside the first 32 minutes and netted the fourth himself eight minutes from time.

Steve Clarke’s side, who included ex-Wolves left back Charlie Mulgrew, must now look to next year’s play-offs as their best hope of ending a 22-year wait for an appearance at a major finals.

In truth, it could have been far worse for Scotland. The visitors, without Eden and Thorgan Hazard, played well within themselves and rarely needed to get out of second gear, though Scotland improved in the second period. Belgium were able to leave Wolves target and Liverpool striker Divock Origi and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke on the bench.

Victory made it six wins from six for Martinez’s Group I leaders, who lead the table by three points ahead of Russia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

