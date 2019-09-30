Coady: Wolves were always confident winless run would end

Conor Coady says Wolves remained cool about waiting for that elusive first Premier League win of the season.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over basement side Watford was the first three points for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this term after they had taken four from 18.

But captain Coady, who made his 80th successive league appearance at the weekend on his recall to the side after missing the Carabao Cup penalty shootout win against Reading, insists they didn’t fret about losing the winning habit.

“There’s been no tension and no panic,” said the skipper. “We’ve not been happy at all – you’re never happy when you’re getting beat and not winning, but we’ve realised how early it is.

“It’s been tough, but it’s important we learn from what’s gone on over the past few weeks, and we have done.

“You’ve got to manage yourself within the game and we saw it on Saturday. The boys were outstanding, we probably could have kept it (the ball) more, but it’s still too early to look at things, we learn from each and every game.”

Wolves’ struggles in the Premier League saw them sitting in second bottom before the weekend, before the win against Watford catapulted them up to 13th.

But Coady admits he turns a blind eye to the league table to avoid feeling any pressure.

“Honest to God, I don’t look at the table at this part of the season,” said the skipper. “It just causes panic. There’s no point when we’re seven games in.

“You do start panicking when you see yourself 19th or 20th so it’s something I don’t do. You can think about things too much.

“Some of the boys might, but not me. I didn’t look at the table last year either.

“It will just make you overthink rather than focus on learning from each game, even from this victory.”

Wolves have reverted to a 3-4-3 formation for the last three games in all competitions – the system that got the team promoted in 2017-18 – and Coady says there was a familiarity about returning to the old formation.

“It was more like the performance we want to show,” he said. “We’ve played like that for years now and that was us going back to basics, doing things we’re good at, and we won’t ever go away from that.

“It was important we won the game. Watford are a great football club, and a good footballing team, but we stuck to our guns and made it tough for them.

“I thought we played well last week as well, especially first half, so we said before the game that we needed to build on that, and we did it.

“It’s a better feeling. We’ve been waiting for that for a few weeks now and I thought we deserved it.”

Matt Doherty deservedly took many plaudits for scoring the first goal and playing a key role in the second, a headed own goal by Darryl Janmaat.

Coady was especially delighted for the long-serving Irishman, who has now scored 23 goals for Wolves but netted in the Premier League for the first time this season.

“The first goal, I watched it from behind, and the way the boys played and moved them about was outstanding,” he added.

“I was made up for ‘Doc’ because he’s had a tough start to the season in terms of his injury and getting back to sharpness, but he was there and I thought he was fantastic.

“The second one was a bit fortunate, but it was good work by ‘Doc’ to get to the byeline and put the cross in.

“I don’t think we’ve had that fortune this season – we conceded last week to a few deflections, so it’s nice to get one our side.”