Coady chasing another Wolves record as holder Parkes thinks otherwise

Conor Coady might have missed out on one Wolves record for now – but he still has eyes on another.

Coady’s absence from the Wolves team against Reading in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night meant he missed the chance to continue edging towards Phil Parkes’s club record of consecutive appearances, which stands at 171 in all competitions from September 1970 to September 1973.

Wolves captain Coady, who was an unused substitute against the Royals, played in 78 consecutive games in league and cup until he was handed a well-earned reat by head coach Nuno Espirito Santo for the third round tie, which Wolves won 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The Liverpudlian’s sequence stretches back to the FA Cup tie against Swansea in January 2018, a total of 7,020 minutes, not including time added on.

But the captain still has another club milestone in his sights – consecutive League appearances. That stands at 123, also held by Parkes over the same 1970-73 period. Coady, who has made 191 appearances for Wolves since signing from Huddersfield for £2m in July 2015, currently stands on 79.

That means if Coady can keep his place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s Premier League line-up from now until October 2020 – clearly a big ‘if’ taking into factors such as form, injury, suspension and competition for his place – the 26-year-old sweeper will be in with a chance of breaking the record.

Parkes believes it will be a tall order to overtake his record, which has stood for over 46 years.

“Records are there to be broken, aren’t they? And if it’s going to be anyone, I hope it’s Conor,” said the former goalkeeper, now 72.

“But somewhere along the line, I don’t think it will be. I played 123 in the League so if he breaks it, good luck to him.

“I really do think it will stay, probably after I’m gone. I think the difference in our day was that we played when we were injured.

“I played with a broken finger, I played against Chelsea with a temperature of 104 because if Bill McGarry said I was playing, that was it.

“That wouldn’t happen now, the manager would be overruled by the medical staff but McGarry ran the club from top to bottom.”

While Parkes’s records remain untouched – fellow ‘keeper Mike Stowell made 106 consecutive League appearances from December 3, 1995 to February 28, 1998 – the corresponding milestone for outfield players appears to be more within reach.

Fellow Scouse defender John McAlle made 106 consecutive League appearances from September 1, 1970 to February 10, 1973, winger Robbie Dennison made 101 from January 10, 1989 to March 5, 1991 and another Merseysider, striker Andy Mutch, made 93 from May 4, 1987 to May 13, 1989.

