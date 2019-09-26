Bennett flying in training for Wolves – boss Nuno

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists Ryan Bennett is flying in training as he strives to win his Premier League place back.

Bennett returned to play sweeper in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Reading and scored in the penalty shootout as Wolves won 4-2 after the game ended 1-1.

Former Norwich defender Bennett has been dropped from the squad for the last two League games, the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and the 5-2 defeat at home to Chelsea, even though he returned for the 1-0 home loss to Braga in the Europa League when he was at fault for their goal.

But the centre back produced an accomplished performance against the Royals and will now be hoping he is in Nuno’s plans to start on Saturday for the visit of bottom-placed Watford.

Asked how the 29-year-old has been in training, Nuno said: “Normal. Like every player. He always trains at the highest level. There’s no player who trains at the lowest level here.

“We try to train as we compete, so every player has been training very hard, very well and very focused, realising that we have to improve.”

After preferring a regular back three of Bennett on the right, Conor Coady in the centre and Willy Boly on the left for virtually all the games last season, Nuno has juggled his options so far this term with five different back three combinations because of the extra demands of the Europa League.

He played his established back three for the first four games of the season and eight out of the 14 payed so far, handing a debut to Jesus Vallejo and a place to Max Kilman either side of Coady at home to FC Pyunik.

Vallejo played alongside Coady and Boly for the 3-2 win at Torino, while Vallejo, Coady and Romain Saiss featured in the 5-2 defeat against Chelsea when Boly was suspended.

At Palace, Boly played on the right side – for the first time for Wolves – alongside Coady and Saiss. Against Reading it was Vallejo, Bennett – at sweeper for the first time in gold and black – and Kilman, who looked unflappable and solid.

Regardless of who plays, Nuno is convinced a united belief in each other is the only way to recover from their indifferent start in the league.

“We have to stick together to improve. That’s the best option – keep on keeping on,” he added.

Vallejo is working hard to deliver convincing performances while adusting to the English game. But Nuno insists the 22-year-old on-loan Real Madrid stopper couldn’t have been made more welcome.

“I have seen that from him but not only him but all the players who have come in before have been adapting well,” said the head coach.

“We know one of the best things is how the squad receives them and helps them integrate and then it’s all about time, dedication in the aspects, and Jesus has done very well.

“He has settled in well, he is happy in the city, he’s been working hard every day and that’s the way it has to be.”

