Wolves fans told not to travel to Euro tie as group stages revealed

Wolves’ Europa League group stages includes a tie that fans will not be allowed to travel to.

Slovan Bratislava, their opposition on October 24 in Group K, must play their next two home matches behind closed doors. The punishment will currently affect Wolves’ tie in Slovakia, so supporters have been warned not to book any travel or accommodation for the tie until any appeal by Slovan Bratislava has concluded.

Wolves fans won’t be able to travel to Slovakia, but the squad will travel a distance of 1,796 miles to and from Bratislava. The Slovakian outfit will travel to Molineux for the return on November 7.

Nuno Espirito Santo#s squad will begin their Europa League group stage campaign with a home tie against Braga at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side welcome the Portuguese club to Molineux on September 19, before travelling to Turkey to face Besiktas two weeks later. That is a 3,312-mile round trip.

Wolves’ third and final group game is away to Braga on November 28, whch takes in another 1,634 miles. The club will travel a total of 6,742 miles over the course of their three further Europa League trips – only around 400 miles more than they did for their gruelling second round qualifying journey to and from Armenia to face FC Pyunik.

The group stages will conclude at Molineux for Wolves, as Nuno’s side host Besiktas on December 12.

The complete list of Wolves’ Europa League group stage fixtures is as follows:

Wolves v Braga | September 19, 8pm

Besiktas v Wolves | October 3, 5.55pm

Slovan Bratislava v Wolves | October 24, 5.55pm

Wolves v Slovan Bratislava | November 7, 8pm

Braga v Wolves | November 28, 5.55pm

Wolves v Besiktas | December 12, 8pm

Because of the club’s involvement in the Europa League, Wolves’ Premier League trips to Crystal Palace and Manchester City have been put back a day.

The trip to Selhurst Park will now take place on Sunday, September 22 with a 2pm kick-off. Two weeks later Wolves travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, October 6 (2pm).