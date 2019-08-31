Nuno insists he will not wear out Wolves’ J-force

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists he will not wear out Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota.

Nuno’s side go to Everton on Sunday with the J-force strike partnership having played virtually the full game in the 2-1 win against Torino on Thursday. The pair were on the end of a physical buffeting, especially Jota, who was victim to two tackles that received bookings.

Jimenez has scored seven goals already this season with six in Europe despite just a two-week break following a 336-day season, and has looked sharp, while Jota has three strikes to his name.

Wolves are about to play their ninth game in a month with the trip to Goodison. Nuno is happy to assess the duo as they go along. Asked if Jimenez and Jota can continue playing and training at this intensity, the head coach said: “This is my job. To try to use them when I think I should use them. Try to not play him if I decide not to play them, if I have other options.

“They played very well (against Torino). It (their partnership) is growing. They know each other better. They work for the team and the team recognises what they can give. It’s working, to improve but it’s very good and I’m very happy.”

Nuno is also relieved the squad is fully fit, while admitting Matt Doherty, who is still catching up following a pre-season knee injury, is being carefully managed back to full fitness. Leander Dendoncker received a kick on the ankle on Thursday, but the Molineux chief is hoping the Belgian midfielder will be available at a venue where he scored in the 3-1 win last February.

As for Doherty’s availability, Nuno said: “Yes, of course. He’s been struggling, he’s not 100 per cent so we have to take care of him. Matt is one case and another player is another case. We will use him when we decide we should use him and when he is ready to go he will go again.

“Everybody wants to play. All the squad being healthy is the best thing we have and the credit is for the boys and how they work.”