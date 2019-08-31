Coady: Wolves will go to Everton with ‘all guns blazing’

Forget any talk of fatigue – captain Conor Coady insists Wolves will go to Everton on Sunday with ‘all guns blazing’.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have another quick turnaround after their Europa League exploits on Thursday night, taking on the Toffees just three days after beating Torino to earn a place in the group stages.

The Premier League trip to Goodison Park will be Wolves’ NINTH game in a month. Coady has played every minute of Wolves’ last 75 matches in all competitions going back to January 2018. But like his team-mates, the sweeper is showing no signs of letting up and the Liverpudlian is relishing the return to his home city to take on Everton at Goodison Park.

“Every game in the Premier League is tough, so it’s something we’ll look to now. We were focused on Torino, but we’ll now switch our attention to Everton and make sure we go there with all guns blazing,” said Coady.

“I said last week that we had a really enjoyable week ahead. We’ve done the first job, and we did our recovery in the changing room after the game, and now we’ve prepared right to make sure we’re ready to go for Everton.”

Coady and Matt Doherty are the only survivors of the pre-Fosun era prior to the Chinese takeover in 2016. Wolves finished 15th in 2016-17 prior to the arrival of Nuno and since then they have enjoyed a meteoric rise, winning the Championship title, finishing seventh in the Premier League, reaching the FA Cup semi-finals and now qualifying for the Europa League group stages.

Coady insists they must relish these heady times while not forgetting where they have come from. “I think remembering where we’ve come from is massive, because three or four years ago we were 15th in the Championship,” said Coady. “I think what this club has done to get to the Europa League group stages is huge, and everyone in that changing room and around the club can be incredibly proud of what’s happened.

“Just to see Wolves in the Europa League group stages is amazing. The supporters are going to enjoy it, so it’s something we’re looking forward to.”

Coady was delighted with the professional way Wolves handled the play-off second leg against Torino after goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker were enough for a 5-3 aggregate victory espite Andrea Belotti’s equaliser on the night.

“We like to be disciplined and be in shape, and I thought we stuck to that and we counter-attacked at speed – the goals we scored were brilliant.

“We were disappointed with their goal, but they’re a really good Serie A side who have given us two great games in the last two weeks.

“We had to stand firm and stand close to each other, and we defended right. It got a bit scrappy at times, but you’ve got to see those games out, and now we can look back on it with fond memories because these are the nights you’ve got to enjoy.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

